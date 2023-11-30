Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sylogist Price Performance
SYZLF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775. Sylogist has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.
About Sylogist
