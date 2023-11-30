Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

SYZLF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775. Sylogist has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.