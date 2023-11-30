TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.91

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.91 ($14.19) and last traded at €12.56 ($13.80), with a volume of 925289 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.80 ($14.07).
TAG Immobilien Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.
