Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.73

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.73 and last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 5103722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

