Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.36) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.36). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.36), with a volume of 215,764 shares changing hands.
Tarsus Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
