TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Thursday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

