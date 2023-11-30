TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Thursday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
