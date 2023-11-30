Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,003,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,697. The company has a market cap of $329.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.13. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

