Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies
In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,003,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.89.
View Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.