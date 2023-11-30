TClarke (LON:CTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.00

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 585823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.75 ($1.61).

TClarke Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.29. The firm has a market cap of £62.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About TClarke

(Get Free Report)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.