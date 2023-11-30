Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in November

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Team17 Group Price Performance
Shares of TSVNF stock remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
Team17 Group Company Profile
