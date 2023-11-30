Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in November

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Team17 Group Price Performance

Shares of TSVNF stock remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

