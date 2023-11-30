Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

