Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,269. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 71.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.4084 dividend. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

