Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys Shares of 15,326 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,931 shares of company stock worth $49,243,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $116.57. 2,402,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

