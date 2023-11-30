Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 146,812 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 146,812 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.5% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $601,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $492.33. 467,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,135. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.93 and its 200-day moving average is $511.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

