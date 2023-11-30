Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 467,900 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 1.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $206,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in SEA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of SE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 3,924,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

