Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $440.21 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Terra has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $440.21 million and approximately $81.56 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 592,375,851 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

