TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

TRRVF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

