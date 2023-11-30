TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.3 %
TRRVF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
