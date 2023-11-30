Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Teton Advisors Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teton Advisors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.