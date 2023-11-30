Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $151.91. 1,206,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

