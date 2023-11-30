Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Head to Head Review

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 39.21% 45.23% 23.71% Applied Materials 25.85% 46.12% 23.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Instruments and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 9 6 0 2.17 Applied Materials 1 6 20 0 2.70

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $173.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $161.84, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $20.03 billion 6.92 $8.75 billion $7.70 19.83 Applied Materials $26.52 billion 4.74 $6.86 billion $8.11 18.47

Texas Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Materials. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Texas Instruments pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Applied Materials on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.