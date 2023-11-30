Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 10,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,570. Thales has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Thales Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THLLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

