The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Japan Steel Works Price Performance
Shares of JPSWY remained flat at $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.74.
Japan Steel Works Company Profile
