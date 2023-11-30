The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of JPSWY remained flat at $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.74.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

