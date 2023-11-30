Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0541

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $344.57 million and $321.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002036 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,365,257,665 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

