TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Up 0.2%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.86 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.65 ($0.35). Approximately 64,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 325,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.35).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The company has a market cap of £17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.63 and a beta of 1.24.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

