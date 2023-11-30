Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THUPY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.2061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.