Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Up 104.0% in November

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Down 6.1 %
OTCMKTS TNGRF traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.
About Thungela Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.