Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Up 104.0% in November

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS TNGRF traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

