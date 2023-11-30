TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 312.1% in November

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 312.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 331,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

