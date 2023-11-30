TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in November

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,492.0 days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.73 during midday trading on Thursday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

