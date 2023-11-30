TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in November

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,492.0 days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.73 during midday trading on Thursday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.
About TIS
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.