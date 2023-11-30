Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in November

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

