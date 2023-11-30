Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in November

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
