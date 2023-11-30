Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,062,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.1 days.
Topcon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. Topcon has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.
Topcon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Topcon
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.