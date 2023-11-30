Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,062,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.1 days.

Topcon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. Topcon has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.