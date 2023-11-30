Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

Shares of TOSYY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.