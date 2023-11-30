Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

About Transat A.T.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF remained flat at $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

