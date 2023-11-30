Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Up 866.7% in November

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 3.8 %

TRINL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

