Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.50

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.50 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 8,314 shares.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Trinity Exploration & Production Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Trinity Exploration & Production’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

