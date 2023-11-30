Tristel (LON:TSTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $450.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.68), with a volume of 161105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.43).

Tristel Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 408.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 378.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £213.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,777.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Tristel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,222.22%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

