TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.43 billion and approximately $239.23 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,537,721,625 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

