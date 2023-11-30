Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 2,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.
