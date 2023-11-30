Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 2,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.