Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Up 6.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. 12,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 16,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

