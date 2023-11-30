Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 0.6 %

TWLV stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,559. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 63.2% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 116,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 54.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

