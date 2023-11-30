U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ USEG remained flat at $1.17 on Thursday. 46,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

