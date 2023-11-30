U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 68.2% in November

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,366. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

