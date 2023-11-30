Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230,848 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Uber Technologies worth $260,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

