UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.04

Shares of UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.04 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 118.96 ($1.50). UIL shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.50), with a volume of 7,458 shares trading hands.

UIL Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £98.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.93.

UIL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. UIL’s payout ratio is -1,481.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UIL

UIL Company Profile

In other UIL news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,966.40 ($30,272.07). 77.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

