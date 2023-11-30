UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,770,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,008. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

View Our Latest Report on UiPath

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.