Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $425.99. 2,093,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,615. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.38.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.