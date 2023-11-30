Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 161.7% in November

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,967. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

