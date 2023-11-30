Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in November

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the October 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 666.0 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304. Uniper has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

