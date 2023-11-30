Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $211.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.01 or 0.00015755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00184231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.92639613 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 871 active market(s) with $165,008,964.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.