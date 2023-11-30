Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $916.63

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.63 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.38). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 974.50 ($12.31), with a volume of 484,312 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,098 ($13.87).

Get Unite Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Unite Group

Unite Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,807.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 920.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 917.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.13) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($339.52). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.