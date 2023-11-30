United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

United Community Banks Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

