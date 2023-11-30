United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in November

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $21.49 during midday trading on Thursday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDIRF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

