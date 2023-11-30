United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

